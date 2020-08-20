State govt asks senior officials to revamp MeECL

SHILLONG: The state government has directed the Power department to take steps to revamp the structure and management of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) and bring in people with the right seniority and professional technical expertise.

Currently, a junior MCS officer is heading MeECL.

The cabinet had on August 14 taken the decision to revamp MeECL in the context of the plan of the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited to avail a loan of Rs 1345.72 crore.