Shops in Police Bazar, Motphran shut down

SHILLONG: Owing to rampant violation of prohibitory orders, mainly be the hawkers and vendors, the District Administration of East Khasi Hills on Wednesday ordered closure of all shops and business establishments in Police Bazar and Motphran in downtown area rendering the two major commercial areas almost lifeless again.

Only a day before, these areas had begun to get filled with road side vendors and the attendant customers. The large unrestricted gathering of street vendors amid fears of community spread of COVID-19 prompted the administration to take the drastic decision.

Speaking to media persons, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri said that there was a concern in Police Bazar and Iewduh as many of the high risk contacts suspected to be from Rilbong were operating in these areas and hence the District Administration was compelled to conduct random testing in Police Bazar, Motphran and Anjalee point.

Apart from the assembly of large customers in these areas, the DC noted that there were lapses galore on maintaining social distance and failure to wear masks.

She also said that a lot of hawkers were sitting on the road affecting the movement of pedestrians and people were seen gathering around hawkers which was a major cause of concern.

“We had even announced and put up magistrates and spoke to vendors requesting them not to operate their shops, but the paid no heed,” she said.

The DC also said that the District Administration has taken the measure as they are concern about the health of the people.

It may be mentioned that the District Administration had initiated random testing in the commercial areas since Tuesday but overcrowding, violation of protocols had caused difficulties for the administration to carry out intensive testing. According to one report, seven positive cases surfaced from Iewduh on Wednesday after conducting random tests.

The shops affected in Police Bazaar were from Khyndai Lad via Gold Cinema upto Umsohsun road junction, in G.S. Road from Shani Mandir till Bimola Point and Motphran area till Bimola Point, Motphran area to Stand Jeep area and MUDA Parking Lot (Upper level) at Garikhana.

KHNAM youth wing unhappy

The president of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) youth wing, Thomas Passah, has expressed displeasure over the sudden closure of shops by the state government at Khyndai Lad and Motphran.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the party observed that the government should have given the shopkeepers and hawkers a day to prevent losses especially those who deal in perishable commodities.

Stating that the hasty decision of the government to shut down all shops that violated protocol has affected many, he said that small-time traders have been left in the lurch.

Speaking about stigmatisation, Passah said, “Once the government declares a positive case, stigmatisation immediately starts and we do not see the government doing anything about it”.

In this connection, the party requested the state

government to reveal the names of those who are tested positive which will be in the interest of the public.

“To hide the names of patients fearing stigmatisation is unfounded. The state government should release the

names of patients so that there is transparency especially in utilisation of funds to ensure there is no corruption”, he said.