Random testing detects positive case in EGH

TURA: Random testing in Williamnagar on Wednesday led to the detection of a positive COVID case. According to East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, the patient is a returnee from Goalpara district of Assam.

“The patient has been isolated and his primary contacts have also been isolated. Samples for RT-PCR have also been collected,” Tembe said, while informing of the development.

Random Antigen Testing was also conducted in district at Rongjeng Check Point (bazaar area), Rongjeng Reserve, Nongchram and Rongmil Bazar. Altogether, 50 samples were taken during the testing and all of them came out negative.

The West Garo Hills district administration also began Random Antigen Testing of people at the Tura Super market on Wednesday.

Of the 36 samples taken from people who included shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and mechanics, all tested negative. According to West Garo Hills DC, Ram Singh further testing will continue on Thursday.