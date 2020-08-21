Groups blame Principal for de-recognition of teachers’ college, seeks action

TURA: Citizens organization from Tura Town like the Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU), A’chik Literature Society (ALS) and Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) have blamed it on the incompetency of the head of the institution for the recent de-recognition of the College of Teacher Education at Rongkhon by the NCTE.

The organization on Friday dashed off a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma where they urged him to take necessary steps towards restoration of recognition to the college.

According to the organizations, the Principal of the said institution had failed to provide information sought for by the NCTE with regard to approved faculty list, approved building plan along with completion certificate, FRDs towards endowment Fund and Reserved Fund and others which resulted in the de-recognition of the college. They added that the sole responsibility for the anomaly should be fixed on the Principal and the college and those who benefited from it should not be made to suffer.

“The blame for de-recognition of the college should be fixed solely on the Principal who by his unprofessional conduct and lackadaisical approach is directly responsible. Immediate and appropriate action should also be taken against him,” the organizations demanded.

Alleging that the appointment of the current principal does not comply with NCTE norms, they said that according to NCTE current rule, 2019, the appointment of the Principal should be made on fulfilment of requisite qualification such as PG, B.Ed, M.Ed and Ph.D. “Therefore, instead of appointing the Principal for the said college, the basis of seniority from amongst the government college lecturers should be made as is the practice at present,” they said and urged the government to follow the NCTE current rule, 2019.

With regard to the norms and standards for the four year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) Arts and Science stream, the organizations urged the Education Department to come up with a curriculum that will integrate the general studies (BA, BSC) comprising of mathematics and Science, Social Science and Humanities with that of professional component of Teacher Education comprising of perspectives in Education, other core education, curriculum and pedagogy of school subjects and practicum related to the tasks and functions of a school teacher. In this connection, they requested the Chief Minister to direct the Education Department to frame B.Ed curriculum based on ITEP proposed and implemented by the NCTE.