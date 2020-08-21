New books release in Don Bosco college meeting in Tura

TURA: Don Bosco College, Tura held a Staff Meeting following the required COVID-19 protocol. The Principal Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim chaired the meeting and led the deliberations on admission to 1st Semester 2020, online classes and reopening of morning shift among other things.

During the meeting Dr. Meuller Beul M. Sangma’s book “Parenting Style: Influence on Childs Development” was released and Poetry book “String in a Lute” by Dr. Barbara S. Sangma which was released virtually on 17th August was introduced to the staff.