Active tally at 963 with 57 new cases

SHILLONG: A day after the biggest spike in positive cases, Meghalaya on Friday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the tally of active positive cases up to 963 and within striking distance of the 1000-mark.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the 57 cases, 33 were reported in East Khasi Hills, three in West Garo Hills, one in Ri Bhoi, one in West Jaintia Hills, 17 in West Khasi Hills and two in East Garo Hills.

Giving details of the new cases, War said that in East Khasi Hills, two were from Armed Forces.

On the other hand, random sampling threw up seven cases in Khlieh Iew, 12 in Motphran, eight in Anjalee and one in Khyndai Lad, he added. One returnee, a Ganesh Das Hospital patient and another from Woodland Hospital also tested positive.

In West Khasi Hills, all the 17 cases were detected during random testing in Shallang while in West Garo Hills, the three cases were from the Armed Forces.

In Ri Bhoi, a returnee tested positive while in West Jaintia Hills, a patient in RP Chest Hospital tested positive.

In East Garo Hills, two returnees tested positive, War informed.

East Khasi Hills now has 599 cases (376 civilians, Armed Forces-119 and BSF-104), West Khasi Hills has 18, South West Khasi Hills has one, Ri Bhoi has 92, West Jaintia Hills has five, East Jaintia Hills has eight, West Garo Hills has 22, South West Garo Hills has four, South Garo Hills has two, East Garo Hills has three and North Garo Hills has 10.

Nineteen patients infected with the virus also recovered on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 749.

Among the active cases, 583 are civilians while BSF and Armed Forces account for 380.