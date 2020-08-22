MLAs to head corona teams in constituencies

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the government would be shortly putting up committees at the constituency level to be headed by concerned MLAs empowering them to coordinate with the rest of the COVID management committees falling within their constituencies.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after holding a meeting with MLAs from East Khasi Hills, he said that with the setting up of committees at the constituency level, there will be proper coordination between different COVID management committees and the district administration, block level and the department concerned.

“This exercise will be conducted in other districts also. Cabinet ministers who will visit other districts and share the same concerns”, he said.

Sangma said that the MLAs will have to look into the long run impact of COVID and will have to look into the matter of sensitising the people for home quarantine wherever it is possible even in positive cases.

He said that the government will look into the possibility of having corona care centres wherever it is possible in line with community and local leaders and added that the government is looking at enhancing the different corona centres and beds in different districts in the state.