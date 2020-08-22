Opp raises unavailability of quarantine centres

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said the MLAs have taken the issue of unavailability of quarantine centres for individuals considering the large number of positive cases arising out of the tests conducted.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting of all MLAs in East Khasi Hills called by the government, she said, “What do we do, what are the roles of the Dorbar, what are they going to do, how are we going to help. We have to prepare for the worst case scenario. So this discussion with the government today was basically to chalk down these probable situations that will occur in the near future”.

She said that while declaring micro containment zones, the MLAs have suggested to the government that the food chain supply should not be disrupted and essential services to all these localities should not be disrupted.

“We are saying that shutdown in the entire city will definitely affect livelihoods, we should also not forget that these individual compounds in the localities which are getting contained are anyways losing their livelihoods”, she said.

Lyngdoh said that the MLAs have requested the government to come up with a proper plan to address these problems because of the community spread.

She said that the chief minister and his colleagues have assured the MLAs that they will reconstitute Containment Zones and COVID Management Committees so as to zero down on all these issues.

The MLAs also said that the government needs to stabilise (water supply and power supply to Shillong city and the chief minister has assured that he would look into it.

“In the last three weeks particularly, the disruption of power and water supply has affected every individual citizens in the city”, she said.

Speaking about the borders, the MLAs have requested the government that while shutting down the borders, necessary communication and facility centres for those who are already in transit have to be put in place.

“Suddenly, the government decides to shut down the border whereas there are stranded people. The chief minister has assured us that he will look at that as well”, Lyngdoh said.

She said that the government admitted that they do not have adequate quarantine centres and hence decided to plan possible corona care centres.

She said MLAs have requested the government to continue with institutionalised quarantine facilities. “We have expressed that it is not going to be an easy task for the community centres to handle COVID care. Care providers must necessarily be trained personnel because those who man community cannot be expected to suddenly turn experts”, she said.

Lyngdoh said that it is not safe to send individuals who have tested positive to recover at home even if they are asymptomatic as most of the families in the communities of the Khasis and the Jaintias particularly still have joint family system.

The Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang has asked the state government to extend random screening centres even in the strategic locations of rural areas.

Shangpliang, who also attended the meeting of MLAs, said that random testing centre should be done in Mawsynram.

Stating that most of the rural people who come to Shillong mingle with shopkeepers in Mawlonghat areas, he said that the government should make facilities for essential commodities for rural people in district headquarters like Jowai, Nongpoh and Nongstoin as majority of the rural population come to Shillong for buying essentials.

He also asked the concerned authorities to dispel fear among the youths who are going to sit for JEE and NEET exams as the students did not get any opportunity to either go for coaching or prepare themselves properly amidst the pandemic.

Shangpliang has also raised concern over the fact that health workers after their COVID duties are made to travel back to their homes from the hospital in public transportation.

He urged the government to arrange dedicated vehicles for the pick-up and dropping of the health workers.

Stating that he has received complaints that health workers, who are under quarantine, are asked to join duty, the MLA also said that many vehicles from Assam come to different parts of the state for collection of agriculture products

“I want the government to ensure that they strictly comply with the protocols,” he said.