Border talks with Assam to be held at highest level: Paul Lyngdoh

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Front (UDF), a constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on Monday informed that there will be resumption of talks to resolve the vexed inter-state boundary dispute with Assam at the highest level.

UDP senior leader, Paul Lyngdoh said this after leaders of the Regional Democratic Alliance had met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and held discussions in the inter-state boundary row with Assam, railways and inclusion of Khasi and Garo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian constitution.

On the inter-state boundary row with Assam, Lyngdoh said that the Chief Minister had agreed to resume discussion at the highest level meaning at the Chief Minister level and that they expected that to happen at the earliest.

Talking about railway head, Lyngdoh said that the Chief Minister and they are on the same page as far as introduction of cargo trains are concerned. He, however, said that passenger train was a concern as it was linked with infiltration and would open flood gates of infiltration at the moment.

Meanwhile, on inclusion of Khasi and Garo Language in the 8 th schedule of the Indian constitution, Lyngdoh said that Khasi and Garo language are recognised as associate official languages in 2005 and rules were formed in 2008. Subsequently, a State resolution was also passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

He said that the other logical step or measure now for the State government would be to exercise its influence in the power lobbies of Delhi to convince the government to immediately include or recognise Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule.