Of the 88 from The Shillong Times, only 4 test positive for COVID19

SHILLONG: The management and the staff of The Shillong Times, the premier English Daily of Meghalaya, is now eagerly awaiting the decision of the district administration of East Khasi Hills (EKH) district to remove COVID19-related restrictions imposed in the premises of the media organisation thereby facilitates resumption of publication of the popular Daily at the earliest.

The optimism has stemmed from the following facts:

Out of the 88 persons (staff and their family members) sent by the Shillong Times for undergoing COVID test only four have tested positive, the remaining 80 have been cleared as ‘COVID negative’. Another four who are working from home, have not been tested. This is as far as records made available to the management of the media house till this evening.

The Daily has not been published since Sunday last after the administration had sealed its premises in the wake of three of its non-journalist employees testing positive for COVID19.