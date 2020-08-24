Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Local bodies can’t restrict inter-district movement: Tynsong

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. ST File image.

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Monday dismissed action of some local authorities who are coming out with their own protocols for restricting inter-district movement.

The Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the state government had requested them not to impose any restrictions on people regarding inter-district movement.

He said there had been reports that people going from one district to another district were asked to go for quarantine by the local authorities.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.