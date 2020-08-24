Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud
Local bodies can’t restrict inter-district movement: Tynsong
SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Monday dismissed action of some local authorities who are coming out with their own protocols for restricting inter-district movement.
The Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the state government had requested them not to impose any restrictions on people regarding inter-district movement.
He said there had been reports that people going from one district to another district were asked to go for quarantine by the local authorities.
Comments are closed.