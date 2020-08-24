Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud
Meghalaya to go ahead with closure of entry points from Sept 1 to 7
SHILLONG: Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs have asked states not to restrict the entry of people, Meghalaya Government has decided to go ahead with its earlier decision of closing down all the entry points in the state for seven days every month till November starting from September 1.
Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the decision was taken not only to give break the frontline workers but also to disinfect the entry points.
