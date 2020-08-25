Assam artistes join BJP, Congress ahead of polls

GUWAHATI: Barely eight months after a section of artistes under the aegis of Silpi Samaj took active part in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state, as many as 27 artistes joined the ruling BJP here on Wednesday while over 40 from the fraternity joined the Opposition Congress.

The entry into the political arena also comes less than a year ahead of the Assam Assembly elections in the state, with both the ruling party leaving no stones unturned to woo the popular members, including singers, musicians and actors, et al, who enjoy a fair share of popularity here.

Assam BJP president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass inducted the 27 artistes at a function held at the party’s state headquarters here. A couple of days back, a leading actor of the Assamese film industry was accused of not sticking to his stand taken during the anti-CAA movement, after he rejoined the saffron party.

For the ruling party in the state, the membership fortification comes ahead of its executive meeting on September 4, 2020.

“We had aimed at Mission 84 ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, which we achieved. Now, we are realistically looking at winning more than 100 seats in the polls next year. We have 42 lakh members at present and we have been working at the micro level to strengthen our party,” Dass said while welcoming the new members to the party fold.

Meanwhile, the Congress too welcomed another set of artistes to its fold at a programme at the Manabendra Sharma Complex here, chaired by Assam PCC president, Ripun Bora and attended by several MLAs and senior leaders.

The banners put out at the programme claim that the artistes have been inspired by the “ideals and principles” of the Congress. The grand old party is also opening its doors for anti-BJP parties, including Left parties and the regional force being planned by the All Assam Students Union, in a bid to “dethrone” the BJP.

The “volte face” is apparent and the induction of members to the ruling party and the principal Opposition camp here on Wednesday comes in stark contrast with the sentiments and mood witnessed last December.

More importantly, it has dealt a severe blow to the anti-CAA movement, the one led by the Silpi Samaj at least, even as there are a section of artistes who are holding on to their ground, for now that is.