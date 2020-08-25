Vandals damage temple

TURA: Police in West Garo Hills have initiated a probe to bring to justice vandals who desecrated a Hindu temple devoted to goddess Kali in Selsella area of West Garo Hills, last week.

The temple, located at Merengapara village of Selsella, was found damaged by locals on the morning of August 16 with its tin roof and some sections of the building bearing brunt of vandalism.

The district administration of West Garo Hills has set up a peace committee represented by elders from the community to prevent emergence of any communal tension.

Locals from the area believe it to be the handiwork of persons who may have been intoxicated and initially were not keen to lodge a police complaint compelling the administration to file the police FIR.

Police have beefed up security and also held a peace committee meeting with the people from the village, last Friday.

Meanwhile, social media posts have been raising substantial criticism of the incident prompting an alleged right wing group to claim it was a deliberate act.