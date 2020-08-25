Night curfew in Ri Bhoi from 9 pm to 5 am from Aug 25 to 31

NONGPOH : In view of the prevailing COVID19 pandemic situation, the District Magistrate of Ri Bhoi District, has under Section 144 CrPC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020, has extended the ‘night curfew’ in the district from 9 PM to 5 AM with effect from August 25 to August 31.

The restriction , however, is not applicable to Police and Security Forces, Medical Teams on duty, wholesale & retail pharmacies, Fire and Emergency Services, MeECL, NEEPCO and Power Grid Corporation, Food and Civil Supply Department, FCI, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Veterinary Department, Postal, Telecom, Communication & IT Services, Print & Electronic Media, banks, ATMs & Treasuries, Petrol Pump, Essential Services including health service and online food delivery, authorized workshop and designated spare parts dealership of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government official on duty.

These exempted services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of the government without fail.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and shops for repair of trucks on highway are exempted. However, driver and attendance of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.

Curfew passes for timings falling between 9 PM to 5 AM, w.e.f. 25th Aug. 2020 to 31st Aug. 2020 to be obtained via online application @www.ribhoi.gov.in.

The District Magistrate has at the same time prohibited inter-state movement, assembly of more than five persons at any place, operation of unregulated major markets and shopping complexes, border market, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pool, park, theatre, bar, auditorium, all form of contact sports, educational institution, training & coaching centres except online learning, places of worship.

However, marriage ritual in places of worship is permitted only after obtaining due permission and the number of guests shall not exceed 50 people and wedding reception is not allowed, in funeral/last rites related gathering, number of people not to exit 20 persons.