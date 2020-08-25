Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

1973 new COVID cases detected in Assam, 1724 discharged

Covid-19News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI:  As many as 1973 COVID19 positive cases were detected in Assam today while the state reported eight more deaths related to the pandemic. Total 1724 patients were discharged from various COVID care hospitals in the state today.

Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 1973 COVID19 positive  cases were  detected today out of 34307 tests done in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.75 per cent. Of the new cases 510 were reported from  Kamrup Metro, 149 from Cachar, 132 from Jorhat, 121 from Kamrup (R) and 116 from Dibrugarh district.

 

 

