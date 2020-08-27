Land acquisition key hurdle for NFR to complete Byrnihat track

GUWAHATI: Land acquisition across a 2km stretch in Meghalaya remains the major obstacle for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to complete the 22-km broad gauge Tetelia-Byrnihat railway track.

NFR sources told The Shillong Times here on Thursday that a stalemate regarding the project continued in Meghalaya with pressure groups in the state averse to the idea of the project coming up in Byrnihat.

“We have completed work along the 20km stretch in Tetelia (Assam) but have not been able to acquire land so far in Byrnihat (Meghalaya). So there is status quo as far as the project in Meghalaya is concerned,” an NFR official here said.

The stand taken by pressure groups, including the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU), has been firm, with organisations categorically maintaining that the project would not be allowed in the absence of a proper mechanism to check possible influx of people from outside the state.

Given the status quo and the impasse continuing too long for comfort, the March 2022 target date for completion of the track (which would be linked to Tetelia station via Kamalajari), as has been recently stated by the Indian Railways, seems ambitious as of now.

The Meghalaya government, on the other hand, is hopeful that it would be able to proceed ahead with the project if the Centre considers granting Inner Line Permit in the state.

It may be recalled that everal KSU leaders opposing the project were arrested three years back after sporadic violence and breakdown of law and order triggered by an incident of arson at the railway track construction site at Ronghona village (Byrnihat) in May 2017.

Work was halted subsequently and there has been literally no progress thereafter.

Reportedly, a major portion of the land in Meghalaya is under the possession of NFR and some families have given away their land.

A social activist, on condition of anonymity, also speculated that some Karbi families in Ronghana have given away their land against compensation.

“There are many Karbi families in that village who might have agreed to sell their land for a reasonable compensation. It can be out of want or even fear of getting into a tangle with a government organisation,” he said.

On whether the people of Byrnihat, in general want the project to go ahead, he said that it was difficult to comment.

“But once it happens, the project will certainly pave the way for growth and also generate employment for the locals,” he added.

The Union Budget had projected Rs 100 crore for the project.