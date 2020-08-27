KHNAM reiterates opposition to proposed rail track in M’laya

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has reiterated its opposition to the proposed railway track in Meghalaya until ILP was introduced in the state.

“The state government has unanimously passed a resolution for the implementation of ILP. However, it is seen that the government has been quiet since then and it did not act according to the resolution passed, which makes us believe that the resolution was just an eyewash to buy time and calm down the citizens of the state,” KHNAM youth wing president, Thomas Passah, told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), a major constituent of the Meghalaya government, had submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on Monday, opposing the government’s move to facilitate the railway line to Ri Bhoi district and also other parts of the state in the absence of an effective mechanism to address the issue of influx and illegal immigration.

The RDA had stated in the memorandum that the state has incurred huge losses owing to the intermittent agitation and upheavals over influx fears.

“The fear and apprehension on the part of the indigenous population of the state of being overwhelmed by the influx of outsiders cannot be ignored,” it stated in the memorandum.