MPYC opposes centre’s move to hold exams

TURA: President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), Richard Marak on Friday while terming the Central Government’s move to hold different examinations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic a ‘mindless approach’ urged both the state and the centre to consider the pleas of the students.

Stating that students are the future nation builders, Marak urged both the state and the central governments to consider the implications of holding any examination during the current pandemic.

“The safety and security of the students must be ensured. Lakhs of students along with their parents all across the country are agitating and demanding that the examinations are postponed,” Marak said.

Marak said that no sensible government would even consider the holding of examination by risking students’ lives when Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially.

“How can the students travel to the examination centres especially those from the interior rural areas? Where will they stay?” Marak questioned.

Stating that the decision to hold examinations during the ongoing pandemic has put the students in a state of extreme mental stress, Marak urged people all across the country to stand united in their opposition.

“The message is clear. Postpone exams, save lives. The safety of the students cannot be compromised,” Marak added.