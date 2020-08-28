NEIGRIHMS to run plasma bank from Sept

SHILLONG: The much anticipated plasma bank in the state will open by the first week of September with the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Research and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) all set to make it operational.

The institute’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Noor Topno said on Thursday that they were awaiting an inspection by a team from Guwahati on August 31 after which license will be issued to run the plasma bank.

Asked about the current status of the plasma bank, Dr Topno said NEIGRIHMS is prepared to operationalise the plasma bank. “We have the machines ready. We have the place identified. We have followed the protocols and now we are just waiting for the license”, he added.

The state government had earlier made it clear that they were not keen on setting up their own plasma bank but would provide necessary assistance to NEIGRIHMS in operationalising their own centre.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya had also sought a response from the state government in this regard.