Govt won’t tolerate violence: Rymbui

SHILLONG: A day after miscreants attacked police personnel escorting vegetable laden trucks at Umbir, Ri Bhoi district, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has made it clear that the state government will not allow such acts of violence to reoccur especially in the current COVID-19 scenario when everybody is trying to adjust to the new normal.

Rymbui while talking about the incident said that police in this case were responding to the call of duty.

“The miscreants pelted stones and lobbed petrol bomb at the police vehicle causing minor injuries to three personnel while two were hospitalised,” he said.

He informed that a case has been registered and the East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi district police are working together to nab the culprits.

Asked if any arrests have been made so far, he said, “Law will catch up with them sooner or later”.

Asked if police will be permitted to go all out against the perpetrators, Rymbui said, “Everyone in the country is governed by the same law. It is necessary to take action as per the Constitution against anyone who commits a crime against law enforcers or the public”.

As per reports, the farmers’ association of Lawmei and those opposing entry of Assam vehicles to Lawmei vegetable collection centre had a meeting with the BDO Sohiong.

The BDO had said that the vegetable collection centre must function normally and sought for security. In line with this a police patrol team was escorting the vegetables trucks from the collection centre at Lawmei when a police gypsy was attacked with stones and petrol bomb on reaching Umbir. Five SF-10 personnel sustained injuries in the attack.