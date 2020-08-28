‘NE’s first automated N-95 mask-making unit launched’

GUWAHATI: North East’s first fully automated N-95 mask manufacturing unit has been launched here in sync with the Prime Minister’s “Vocal for Local” initiative, a statement issued here said.

The launch by Berry White Incorporation, a nascent entrepreneurial business venture by Ravi Pasari, is significant because it comes at a time when the entire country is battling against COVID-19 and N-95 masks are an integral safety equipment to protect oneself from the virus.

“We have manufactured the N-95 Masks from our fully automated state-of-the-art facility at the Brahmaputra Industrial Park here to cater to the Northeast region. It is the first plant in Northeast and has been set up keeping in mind the vision and mission of the Prime Minister,” Pasari said.

“Our company is presently employing over 30 persons directly and more than 100 people indirectly on a regular basis, generating employment during the pandemic. Women empowerment has also been an initiative taken by the company,” he said.

With an installed capacity of 50,000 units a day, the company aims to provide a safer and cheaper N-95 masks with six layers to the people of the Northeast.