Meghalaya COVID update: 10 deaths, 1272 active cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has 1272 active COVID19 cases as of now even as the death toll mounted to 10 with reporting of two more deaths, both in East Khasi Hills district.

So far 958 persons have recovered from the disease in the state. There were 59 new recoveries on Friday.

Maximum number 885 active cases are in Est Khasi Hills district followed by 158 in West Garo Hills, 71 in East Garo Hills, 70 in Ri Bhoi district.