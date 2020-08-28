Probe report on fiasco in city hospital ready

SHILLONG: The one-man inquiry committee set up to probe in to the Ganesh Das hospital’s alleged denial of admission to a pregnant woman on July 28 last has submitted its finding to the government.

DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War, on Thursday told reporters that he had submitted the report to the state government on August 17. He, however, declined to divulge the findings and recommendations.

The state government, on August 6 last, had instituted an inquiry to be conducted by the DHS (MI) which might also fix responsibility of those responsible for harassing the woman.

The inquiry was ordered by the government after the woman from a containment area was initially denied admission at the government maternity hospital, and after a loss of several hours, she gave birth to a child at the hospital on the same evening. In the process, the baby was lost.

The incident has put the Health department in bad light over its preparedness to handle regular medical cases amid the pandemic.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, while taking cognisance of the matter, also issued a notice to the state government, asking the latter to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 30 days.

The state government had issued a show-cause notice to the authority of Ganesh Das Government Hospital to seek explanation in connection with the alleged harassment of the pregnant woman.