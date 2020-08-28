Govt declares 19 villages as ‘epicentres’ of African swine fever

SHILLONG: Nineteen villages in five districts of the state have been declared ‘epicentres’ of African swine fever (ASF) among pigs under Sections 6 and 20 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

The decision comes in the wake of test results of pig samples being received from ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and confirmation of African swine fever outbreak in the state by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, on August 24.

The affected villages are Lamin, Shangpung Moosyiem, Shnongpdeng and Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills district; Khlieh Umtrew, Umnget, Mawlyngkhung, Umsaitsning Umdamli and Nongrim Nongladew in Ri Bhoi district; Umkdait Nongmensong, Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Mawshbuit Nongrim, Mawshbuit Nongkhlaw, Sohlwai Krang, Mylliem Madaningsyiem Lumbangla and 5th Mile, Parmaw (Upper Shillong) in East Khasi Hills district; Synrang Shahkhain and Rymbai Wapungskur in East Jaintia Hills district and Mairang (Government pig farm) in West Khasi Hills district.

The preliminary tests were conducted at the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL), Guwahati.

According to the National Action Plan for control, containment and eradication of ASF prepared by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, government of India, containment restrictions are applicable with immediate effect in the villages under one-kilometre radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “infected zone” and in all villages falling under 10-km radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “surveillance zone”.

Accordingly, no live pigs or pig feed or pork and pork products shall be allowed to be taken out of or brought into the infected zone. There will not be any movement of pig-associated supplies (veterinary medicine, feed equipment, breeding tool etc.) from infected zone.

All equipment/supplies associated with pigs will not be moved out of the pig sheds/pig farms.

The pig farm owners and pig handlers shall maintain hygiene and bio-security in pig farms and restrict entry of people into farm premises.

There shall be restriction of movement of people to the infected premises and complete prohibition of movement of pig handlers from one pig shed to another.

Besides, vehicles shall be allowed to move out of the infected zone only after cleaning and disinfection.

Movement of live pigs from surveillance zone to infected zone is prohibited while movement of pigs within the surveillance zone is permitted.

There will be a complete ban on interstate and inter-district movement of pigs.

“All equipment/supplies associated with pigs in infected zone should not be brought to the surveillance zone,” the order stated.

Carcasses should be disposed of by deep burial with sufficient lime cover only and should not be thrown in rivers/streams/water bodies.

Movement of manure, slurry and other pig waste is not permitted although it can be licensed for transport for disposal.

Moreover, trucks and vehicles that have carried live pigs or other livestock or material which may be contaminated with ASF are prohibited from leaving premises of the surveillance zone unless undergone cleaning and disinfection.