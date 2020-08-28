Torrential rains claim 18 lives in Karachi

Karachi: Heavy rainfall has played havoc in Karachi, inundating main roads, paralysing business activities and leaving at least 18 people dead since Tuesday when the monsoon showers first lashed the biggest city and financial hub of Pakistan. The met office said on Thursday that the rainfall in the month of August had broken a 90-year-old record.

“The monsoon rainfall has been prolonged and abnormal this year and this pattern will continue for a few more days,” said a spokesman for the Met office.

Incessant rains in Karachi since early morning left life and all business activities paralysed in the metropolitan city as people found themselves stuck on flooded roads and scampered to reach the safety of their homes.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes. (PTI)