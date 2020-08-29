HLC likely to favour shifting of Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The High Level Committee set up in 2018 on the vexed Harijan Colony issue is on the verge of offering an “acceptable solution” to shift the Colony from its present location – Them Iew Mawlong.

It took more than two years to reach this stage. The HLC is all set to submit its recommendations to the state government after its next meeting.

The HLC headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a detailed meeting with its sub-committee here on Friday. Later he told reporters that the sub-committee, headed by Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, had submitted its report to the Committee for its consideration.

Tynsong said all the discussions that they have had in their various meetings “is more or less nearing conclusion”.

The HLC will sit again next week and in all probability this will be their final meeting before submitting their recommendations to the state government.

When asked what the recommendations were, Tynsong refused to share the details and said that it needed to be submitted to the state government first.

It is to be mentioned that the High Level Committee on Harijan Colony was constituted by the state government to look into the demand of moving the colony to another location as the demand had gained momentum after an altercation on May 31, 2018 in the Colony spiralled into an unrest which lasted for weeks.