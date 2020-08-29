Three tourists spots to open only for locals next week

SHILLONG: Five months after tourism sector in the state came to a grinding halt owing pandemic and lockdown, the government on Friday took a cautious first baby step to open three major tourist spots in the city — only for locals — from September 1.

Announcing the decision here on Friday, Health Minister AL Hek said that the state government will open only three spots which include Elephant Falls, Nehru Park and Wards Lake under strict protocol “on a trial basis”.

He said the committee on tourism had deliberated upon the issue and the state government also discussed the same.

Reiterating that this will be only on trial basis, the Health minister said that strict protocols will have to be maintained keeping in mind the health concerns of people visiting the places.

Asked if it will not be a risky thing to tread upon considering the spike in cases in East Khasi Hills, Hek said that people also need to adjust and move around. He said that it is a wise decision taken after due deliberation.

It may be mentioned that tourism in Meghalaya had witnessed a tremendous surge over the years and a lot of population depends directly or indirectly on it for livelihood.

However, in the last one year, tourism in the state has suffered due to agitation arising out of anti CAA protests, violent incidents at Ichamati and the five-month long lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.