State to consult NEHU on UGC exams

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has decided to consult NEHU before taking any decision for seeking postponement of UGC exams this year.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters on Saturday that so far no discussion was held with NEHU authorities on holding of final semester exams.

The decision of the UGC to conduct the examination by September 30 stands as of today, he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday passed a judgment declining to stay the decision of the UGC that holding of final year examination is mandatory for students to acquire a degree.

He however said that the Supreme Court at the same time has given an opportunity to the state to write to the UGC with a request to postpone the examination to a later date if they feel that the examination could not be held in the present situation.

According to him, the UGC will expeditiously take a decision on the request made by the state government.

When asked if the state government would appeal to the UGC to postpone the examination to a later date, Rymbui said that the government is yet to have any kind of discussion with the authorities of NEHU to know about their mind on the holding of the final semester examinations.

“It will be difficult for me to comment anything unless one knows the mind of NEHU,” the minister said while urging upon the students to start preparing since the examination is going to be conducted whether in September or later.

The minister further made it clear that students will not be awarded the degree without appearing for the examinations.