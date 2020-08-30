M’laya will be ready to host 2022 Games: Sports minister

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is scheduled to host the 39th National Games in less than two years’ time, but the million dollar question is whether Meghalaya will be able to complete the arduous task of infrastructure creation, especially amidst the pandemic.

Sports Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh however puts up a brave front saying that the government is keen and committed to host the Games.

“We are keen to finish all the projects for the Games within time,” Lyngdoh told reporters on Saturday. The government is not sitting idle but doing its job to finish the infrastructure within time, he asserted.

Meghalaya was granted to host the 39th National Games in 2022, the year when Meghalaya will also celebrate its golden jubilee of statehood.

However, despite the minister’s confidence, there are many who doubt if Meghalaya would be able to host the Games in view of the slow progress of works for building new sports infrastructure for hosting the games in the next two years.

The State Cabinet few months back had approved a proposal from the Sports and Youth Affairs department to hand over the possession of 64.34 acre of land to the department for the preparation of the 39th national Games as Sports and Youth Affairs department wanted the possession of the land at Umsawli in New Shillong Township for the preparation of the Games.

The State Government is working on three major sports projects besides several small infrastructure projects for hosting the National Games in 2022.

The main stadium will be constructed at Umsawli at a 50-acre plot of land and the project is awaiting the approval of the Union Cabinet.

Another major project is coming up in Tura with the renovation of the PA Sangma integrated complex at a cost of Rs 125 crore out of which an amount of Rs 95 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 43 crore has been released as the first installment.

The government has planned another comprehensive project at JN Stadium in polo, Shillong with indoor facilities at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

In addition, some more stadiums will be constructed in Ampati (South West Garo Hills) and Babadam (West Garo Hills) for the Games.

The government is also looking to use Umiam water sports complex for kayaking and rowing besides using the infrastructure of Meghalaya Police battalions for indoor shooting.

It is learnt that the government has held discussions with the armed forces in the city to use their infrastructure and manpower for training of the players from Meghalaya.