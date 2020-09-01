Entertianment Buzz

When Akshay Kumar tried elephant poop tea!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tast

ing elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the experience. Akshay will be seen exploring his adventurous side on an upcoming episode of the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. In a new promo of the episode he shared on Instagram on Monday, he tastes elephant poop tea, navigates crocodile-infested waters and runs into the woods along with Grylls. “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day,” Akshay captioned the video. The particular episode was reportedly shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. “This whole adventure, I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Akshay can be heard saying at the end of the video. Before Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth have appeared on Bear Grylls’ show. (IANS)

Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy, reveals baby’s gender

Actor Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a

baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she has confirmed. The 29-year-old actor made the announcement on social media after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet in June. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” Roberts captioned the photos of her and Hedlund on Instagram late Sunday night as she cradled her baby bump. Her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts commented on the post: “Love you”. According to a magazine, Roberts and Hedlund, 35, were first snapped together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship. (PTI)

Myntra ropes in Kiara Advani

as brand ambassadorOnline fashion retailer Myntra on Monday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser. Her mass appeal as an actor and fashion trendsetter is poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra’s apparel segments, a statement said. “In her role as the brand ambassador, Advani will establish a strong connection with Myntra’s existing customers, while attracting a new set of fashion-forward, digital-savvy and entertainment-oriented customers from across the nation. Additionally, her engaging social media presence, high resonance with the country’s youth population, and a strong fan following will help strengthen Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion,” it stated. (PTI)

Alia Bhatt resumes shooting post lockdown

Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to resume shooting after the long spell of lockdown. The actress shared her excitement in a new boomerang video she posted on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Alia is seen using a face roller. “What day is it? IT. IS. SHOOT. DAY,” she wrote with the video, although she did not reveal what she was shooting for. On the work front, Alia’s latest release is Sadak 2. Released on an OTT platform, Sadak 2 has been facing negative reviews and response. The film has tackled heavy trolling ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film’s trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. (IANS)