Sanya Malhotra misses dancing

Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared a throwback video that captures her dancing to a number by rapper Naezy. She says she really misses dancing.

“Throwbacckkkk .. argh I miss dancing, Choreography @jueevaidya Aafat [email protected],” she captioned the clip, where she dances even as Naezy’s “Aafat wapas” plays.

Sanya sports an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers in the clip.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan. Even as garners praise for her performance in the film, Sanya is gearing up for her upcoming roster of releases. (IANS)