Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Sanya Malhotra misses dancing

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Actress Sanya  Malhotra has shared a throwback video that captures her dancing to a number by rapper Naezy. She says she really misses dancing.
“Throwbacckkkk .. argh I miss dancing, Choreography @jueevaidya Aafat [email protected],” she captioned the clip, where she dances even as Naezy’s “Aafat wapas” plays.
Sanya sports an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers in the clip.
The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan. Even as garners praise for her performance in the film, Sanya is gearing up for her upcoming roster of releases. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.