Landowners move WGH DC over non-receipt of due compensation

TURA: Landowners residing along the Tura to Dalu NH-51, who have parted with their lands to pave the way for the widening of the road, have expressed disappointment over the manner in which compensation is to be paid to them, alleging that the earlier terms and conditions, to which they had agreed upon, are not being kept up with.

In their complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the landowners claimed that as per the earlier survey, compensation amount was to be paid for 15 metres on each side of the road. However, it was later informed to the landowners by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) that only 10 metres on each side of the road would be compensated.

The complainants added that the names of many of the beneficiaries, who had parted with their lands, were not marked for compensation despite losing their lands, trees and residential houses.

According to the landowners, earlier the nokma association from the area had fought and won a case in the High Court, who had directed for payment of compensation as per their full claims.

Pointing out that the genuine beneficiaries deserve to be compensated for parting with their lands, the complainants urged the concerned authority to review the whole process of land acquisition in connection with the road-widening project.