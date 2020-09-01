President Pranab Mukherjee’s last visit to Shillong on October 21, 2013, was marked by his memorable tour of idyllic Brook Side bungalow (State Assembly is temporarily housed here), where Rabindranath Tagore sojourned 101 years ago. Mukherjee is seen engrossed in reading Tagore’s celebrated creation Sesher

Kobita based on the backdrop of the Pine City. He recited aloud the poem

Ogo Bondhu Biday (farewell, my friend) as those present were all in awe

about his versatility. Also seen in the picture, the then Governor, KK Paul,

former chief minister Mukul Sangma among others. (Photo ICCR)