Barik mall project finds BJP, UDP, Congress on same page

SHILLONG: The controversial move to convert the PWD complex at Barik located in the heart of the capital town has so far drawn a muted response from the citizenry. Barring a handful, there has been no idea whatsoever what the movers and shakers across the political spectrum think about this project. Do they approve, do they not?

To figure that out The Shillong Times reached out to some of the notable personalities, ranging from the former Chief Minister (Congress) to a cabinet minister (BJP), from the office-bearers of junior coalition partners of the ruling dispensation (UDP).

To our utter surprise, we find that Barik project has left all these disparate political forces on the same page. No surprise, that Mukul Sangma would go all guns blazing in opposing the idea. But on this issue he is in good company of Health Minister AL Hek, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh and the Advisor to Chief Minister Allantry Dkhar.

They all have come out upfront with their rejection of the thoughts behind converting the prime land in to a multi-storied mall. They have advanced their own reasons for their rejection. But its worth knowing their thinking.

In this the Part-I of our exercise to elicit public opinion on the vexed issue, we publish the views of four political personalities:

Health Minister AL Hek: Why have a shopping mall in a place that is so close to the Cancer Wing of the Civil Hospital? It is not conducive at all. Such commercial structures should be located in the outskirts of Shillong. Within the government we have not had the opportunity to discuss the matter. My personal feeling is that we should create durable assets that will also provide us clean air and breathing space.

Former CM Mukul Sangma: Why can government not think of a liveable Shillong and a liveable Meghalaya? What is the concept of a smart city? That it should be liveable which means that it has enough greenery and fresh air to breathe; it should be decongested. Instead the present concept seems to be to add to the congestion by building a commercial place in a heritage site.

Meghalaya has huge potential to create a different category of tourism products and maintain exclusivity because our ability to draw tourists is our exclusivity.

Why did we have Terra Madre? Because it is a unique event that brought people from around the world to Meghalaya and they still recall that experience.

We cannot copy Delhi or Guwahati. Everything we do must revolve around the strengths of our people. Everything cannot be reduced to a business.

We need to create a brand that people will pay for. Let us do something that makes Meghalaya unique. It is unfortunate that there is an attempt to pour water on all plans and policies of the previous government which have been conceptualised with much thought, just because today we are in the opposition.

Why create products that will make people converge even more into already crowded areas? Moreover we cannot create something that does not befit the name and fame of Meghalaya.

The reason why we tried to located community colleges and other infrastructure outside Shillong like the Science and Commerce College at Mawphlang is to decongest the city. Why create more traffic jams? Why would people revisit Meghalaya if they are caught in traffic jams for 5-6 hours before entering Shillong?

That heritage site at Barik carries the hopes and dreams of our predecessors. We should carry that dream. Nothing should be for personal gain only.

UDP leader and Advisor to CM Allantry Dkhar: As a party we have not yet deliberated on this matter but I believe most of us would like to go with what out founder President has envisaged – a Boat Club like iconic place which will serve so many purposes without destroying the aesthetics of the place.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh: We are aware of the concerns of a large section of the public about the idea of a mall in Barik and we too agree with the idea of an Iconic Place as first envisaged by the Urban Affairs Department. Shillong needs to decongest; not to create more congestion with commercial complexes within city limits. The architects that have been awarded for the concept should be allowed to carry forward that idea.