Are legislators wary of COVID-19 test?

SHILLONG: Out of the possible 60, only four MLAs responded to a call for getting themselves tested for COVID-19 with the Rapid Antigen kits at the Assembly Hostel here on Thursday raising eye brows.

The idea of testing the MLAs was initiated by the Assembly secretariat and carried out by the District Surveillance Unit.

The testing that started at 10 am and went on till 3 pm saw only one MLA from Khasi Hills and three from Garo Hills – Gavin Miguel Mylliem, Marcuise N Marak, Brening A Sangma and Ferlin CA Sangma.

All the four samples, besides six officers and staff, tested negative.

Soon after test results were out, the legislators were visibly relieved. Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N Marak said, “The best part is results are out within 15 minutes, therefore all your anxieties and tensions are over within 15 minutes so I would like to request everyone – anyway we have to go for this test because we cannot take any chances.”

Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliemngap expressed gratitude to the Health department and said, “The public should not fear, come forward and get tested.”

Officials admitted that they were expecting a larger response from the MLAs and the staffers, while adding that many staff of the MLA Hostel and Assembly Secretariat were not keen to come forward for testing on Thursday.

Despite the low turnout, sources said that another round of testing is likely to be conducted for MLAs and staff before the Assembly session likely to be summoned in October.