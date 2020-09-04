State reports one more death, 109 new cases

SHILLONG: A 59-year-old woman from Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi became the 14th COVID-19 victim on Thursday.

The woman, who was tested COVID positive earlier and had co-morbidities, was initially admitted at Bethany Hospital for treatment and was later shifted to NEIGRIHMS where she passed away on Thursday.

Besides, one death, Meghalaya also recorded 109 new cases on Thursday – 78 in East Khasi Hills, 15 in West Garo Hills, 13 in Ri Bhoi, two in South Garo Hills and one in West Jaintia Hills.

Two employees of the Meghalaya Secretariat also tested positive on the day.

Sources said that the one employee had tested positive on Wednesday.

Based on contact tracing, 13 employees went for testing on Thursday and two of them tested positive.

DHS Aman War confirmed that three staff have tested positive while adding that he is awaiting more details on the matter.

Heath Minister AL Hek said that the department will go for contact tracing of these staffs.

Asked if the government will declare the Main Secretariat as a containment area, Hek said the decision will be taken after ( completion of the contact tracing of the positive staff.

There are 1220 active cases in the state while the number of recoveries has shot up to 1393 with 75 people recovering on Thursday.

As of now, 69 people are undergoing treatment in the various hospitals in the state. NEIGRIHMS has 10 patients, Shillong Civil Hospital- 25, Red Chest Hospital- 16, Tura Civil Hospital- 9, Ampati Civil Hospital- 3 and Resubelpara Civil Hospital- 6.

Out of 93,817 samples sent for testing, 90,516 were negative while results of 675 tests were awaited. The number of returnees stands at 33,009.