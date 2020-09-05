Govt finally admits to community transmission

SHILLONG: The state government has finally come clean on the community spread of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, something that was being suspected after the number of cases began to spike in August.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday admitted that the state has been witnessing a spike in the number of positive cases owing to community transmission.

“Let me blunt in saying that community spread seems to have already taken place,” Tynsong said.

He reminded citizens to adhere to all the protocols and SOPs and maintain social distance, wear masks and follow hands hygiene.

On Friday, the state reported more than 100 cases for the second day in a row.

Health Minister, AL Hek informed that out of 108 cases detected on Friday, East Khasi Hills reported 43 cases (armed forces- 7, others-36), Ri Bhoi reported 27 cases (armed forces- 8, others-19), West Garo Hills reported 24 cases (armed forces-20, others- 4), West Jaintia Hills reported six cases, East Jaintia Hills reported four cases, North Garo Hills reported two cases while South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills reported one case each.

The number of active cases in the state has increased to 1252.

75 people recovered in the state on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 1468.