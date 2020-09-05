Tynsong sore over MLAs not undergoing test

SHILLONG: Legislators’ indifference to getting themselves tested for COVID virus echoed in the state Secretariat, as an anguished Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that each and every citizen of the state must own up to the responsibility of getting themselves tested.

And the legislators must show the way to the public.

However, many MLAs, who failed to show up on Thursday, privately shared their lack of confidence in the accuracy of Rapid Antigen tests.

Tynsong was disappointed by the lack of response from the MLAs in coming forward for the testing arranged by the office of the Assembly Speaker on Thursday. Only four MLAs — Gavin A. Mylliemngap (Sohra), Marcuise N. Marak (Williamnagar), Ferlin CA Sangma (Selsella) and Brening A Sangma (Dalu) — out of 60 got themselves tested on Thursday. The Rapid Antigen test results of all were negative.

“Personally I will be doing the test. We should willingly come forward. It is not necessary that the arrangement for testing has to be initiated by the CM’s Office or the Assembly Speaker’s office,” Tynsong said.

While admitting to the fact that some MLAs were not in town, Tynsong said, “The testing exercise is an ongoing process. Similar arrangements can be made in the coming days.”

No trust in Rapid

Antigen Tests

Incidentally, several MLAs, on condition of anonymity, have stated that they were unwilling to go for testing as they were not confident about the accuracy of the rapid antigen testing.

There were also some who claimed that they had already got themselves tested during the random samplings carried out by the Health department in their respective constituencies.