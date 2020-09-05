More views, few takers of Barik mall project

SHILLONG: In a bid to ferret out the views of the citizens on the controversial Barik Project, The Shillong Times caught up with a few more persons.

In this Second Part of the feedback, there has been no strong voice emerging so far in favour of the government’s move to create a shopping mall abandoning the previous government’s plan for an eco-friendly place for hanging out in the midst of greenery.

The response in this episode has been varied from downright opposition to carefully crafted non-controversial stand. But the common thread is that nobody has spoken a word so far in favour of the debatable move of the government. Here are some of the responses:

Speaker and UDP President, Metbah Lyngdoh has said that he would discuss the issue of transforming the PWD complex next week with the government.

In a guarded statement, he added that several governments in the past had come up with many proposals to restore the PWD complex.

“I have not talked with anyone on this. We will discuss in the coming week with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on this and to know their intention.

Whatever needs to be done should be for the welfare of the public”.

He observed that transforming the place is a major project and it should be scrutinised from all sides.

Former Urban Affairs minister, JM Pariat expressed his unqualified opposition to the idea and said that he was dead against it. He recalled that the earlier plan of the government was to come up with a recreational centre where people can get the opportunity of sitting in an open space.

“The people in Shillong need open spaces. It is starving for oxygen. Malls are also shutting down and the proposed mall is also next to a hospital. I am not in favour of a mall, I am dead against it”, he said without mincing words.

He said that a mall should be shifted some place else having huge parking spaces and not in open space.

Former Home Minister, RG Lyngdoh while sharing his views on the matter said that the world, not just this city, needs to be able to breathe.

Green spaces are the lungs that allow our cities to renew themselves. New York has Central Park, South Delhi has Deer Park. Yes, thankfully, Shillong does have some reserved forests that can perhaps be turned into parks, without losing any green cover, so that citizens of Shillong can get access to clean air,” he said.

According to Lyngdoh, hawkers need proper designated areas in the city where they can sell their wares and even amateur artistes need spaces within the city where they can showcase their talents. (“Protestors need a space where peaceful protests can be staged without disrupting traffic. Our local businessmen do not need more competition coming in from outside the State,” he further said.

He was of the view that the space in Barik can be used more creatively to take care of some of these requirements, adding if the government does not agree with the models presented to them by the architects during the competition, they can ask for models that allow some, if not all, of these needs to be addressed.

“A mall will concentrate people, traffic and trade in one area. Considering our present experiences, will this be a good idea?” he questioned.

He further adds that this issue needs to be properly debated, and all views carefully considered and it would not be a good idea for those in power to take a unilateral decision now.

“After all, if we take a wrong decision now, the effects will be felt for generations to come,” Lyngdoh said.

BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie said that he opposes the construction of a shopping mall tooth and nail as the city is congested and construction of a mall would further lead to congestion of the city.

Stating that the proposed mall would disturb the atmosphere of Shillong Civil Hospital, he added in future the same land may be utilised for expansion of the Hospital

“The state zoo is nearby, one school is nearby and even the Secretariat is nearby then how the government can think of building a shopping mall,” he said.

Asking Government to construct a mall on the outskirts of the city, he however said that he welcomes the idea of constructing a green park in the area.

Retired IAS officer, Toki Blah says, “Construction of shopping mall is one of the most stupid intentions ever.”

Former Urban Affairs minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh recalled that when she was the minister, there were discussions to develop offices and facilities for the staff.

She also recalled that there was another plan to include a press enclave with housing facilities for the scribes in the same location through Smart City or AMRUT schemes.

Headman of Laban, Edward Kharwanlang spoke in favour of projects that benefit the general public and not suit the interest of a few individuals.

“It is fine (with me) if the government comes up with something for the welfare of the public and not for vested interests. All projects should be for the good of the general public and will be a welcome move”, he said.

Projects such as educational centres and health centres would also be a good option, he said suggestively.

Social activist Avner Pariat said, “The government is exploiting public funds for their own gain. Why change the entire plan? Now suddenly, there is a change of mind. Somebody needs to tell them that it does not work that way”.

He said that earlier a proposal was cleared but to the surprise of the bidder, the government suddenly changed the proposal. Pariat said it is illegal to change the plan.

Rangdajied Marwein, a student of NEHU, who was earlier heading an environmental group, said that government instead of building a shopping mall should construct a parking lot there. He said that a parking lot will help a lot of car owners and since there are so less parking places, it would ease congestion.

“But if shopping mall is constructed then govt should at least rent these shops to many unemployed youths so they can sustain themselves and the selection should be transparent as in a form of online lucky draw to avoid favouritism,” he said.