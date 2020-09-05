Over 20K people entering state every day: Lambor

NONGPOH: Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB), Lambor Malngiang, on Friday said that notwithstanding the government-issued prohibitions, more than 20,000 people, on an average, enter the state on an everyday basis.

Malngiang said this to the media persons subsequent to inspecting the COVID-19 screening point at Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi.

He said that albeit the Centre has given the green light for interstate travel, yet there still is need for Meghalaya to prohibit interstate movement of people.

Stating that due to such an inflow of people, it becomes a herculean task for the workers and the district administration to man the check point in Ri Bhoi.

During the inspection, Malngiang was accompanied by the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner and MSPB members, among others.

Reviewing the increase in positive cases in the district, Malngiang also acknowledged the untiring efforts rendered by the DC to ensure that the spread of the virus is checked.

Discussions with the DC on various COVID-19-related issues were also held during the inspection.