JOWAI: West Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has extended the night curfew in the district until further orders. The curfew will be promulgated every day from 9 pm to 5 am. Restrictions and relaxations during the curfew hours will remain the same as per earlier orders.

Curfew passes can be obtained from http://www.megedistrict.gov.in/westjaintiahills.gov.in.