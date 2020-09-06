M’laya breaks COVID record with 182 cases

SHILLONG/TURA: A day after Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong confirmed community spread of COVID-19 transmission in Meghalaya, a record number of 182 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Despite the surge, the Health department seems to be clueless about its strategy to contain the pandemic. Instead, of going for a multi-pronged plan, the department has decided to concentrate its efforts on symptomatic and co-morbid cases only for the moment.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War, when asked to reveal the Health department’s plan of action in the wake of community transmission in the state, said that their main focus was on symptomatic and co-morbid cases and the health teams would direct their full attention to this cause.

Asserting that citizens were cooperating with the department, Dr War put stress on the three cardinal messages — wearing mask, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing — saying these were the only vaccines to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, Meghalaya stood on the verge of crossing the 3000-mark with East Khasi Hills (121 cases) holding onto its position of being the biggest contributor to the active COVID tally in the state. The positive cases on Saturday included 116 civilians and five armed forces personnel.

Three more staffers of the Meghalaya Secretariat tested positive on Saturday even as sanitisation of the office buildings began. With this, nine staff of the Main and Additional Secretariat have tested positive so far.

Ri Bhoi accounted for 31 cases (AF/PF-13 and others-180, East Garo Hills- 15, West Garo Hills- 12, North Garo Hills- 2 and West Khasi Hills- 1.

The total active tally stood at 1374 while the 15 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of recoveries stood at 1527 with 59 more recovering on Saturday.

East Khasi Hills has 915 active cases (AF/PF-166, others-749), West Garo Hills- 144, Ri Bhoi- 120, East Garo Hills- 97, West Khasi Hills- 31, East Jaintia Hills- 25, South Garo Hills- 22, West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills- eight each, South West Garo Hills- three and South West Khasi Hills- one.

Meanwhile, the number of tests in the state is set to touch the one lakh-mark with 97,550 being tested of which 94,480 were negative. Results of 216 tests were awaited. 33,424 people have entered the state so far.

39 new cases WGH

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise across the Garo Hills region with Tura alone registering 21 new infections on Saturday during random and contact tracing carried out by health surveillance teams.

In Tura, the bulk of the new infections were identified during testing at Lower Babupara locality, informed West Garo Hills DC Ram Singh. A small number of medical staff belonging to Dobasipara urban health centre including an ANM nurse and an ASHA worker also tested positive for the antigen and have been sent into quarantine.

The health centre lies not far from the main BSF camp at Dobasipara and is often frequented by the border force personnel. As many as 12 BSF personnel, who had returned from home leave, tested positive on the same day.

Among others, two returnees tested positive at the Tura ISBT while two cases were detected at Chibinang and Jeldupara.

16 recoveries

In a reflection of the success story against COVID-19 infection, the West Garo Hills DC revealed that 16 patients who had other medical ailments and were high risk co-morbidity cases have fully recovered.

“These sixteen patients who also suffer from various diseases such as hypertension and diabetes successfully recovered from the corona virus at Tura Civil Hospital.

The lone patient having co-morbidities who lost his life was an 84-year-old man from Tikrikilla.

4 new cases in Baghmara

The South Garo Hills district administration announced the detection of four new cases on Saturday.

During antigen testing conducted at Baghmara market on Saturday three traders tested positive prompting authorities to immediately close down the market for the next two days. The rented house where the three were staying has been declared as a micro containment zone. A fourth person tested positive through rapid antigen kit at Nengja entry point on arrival.