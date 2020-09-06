Transfers & signings

Kai Havertz

Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than USD 250 million ahead of the new season by signing highly rated Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of 70 million pounds (USD 92 million) and will form part of Chelsea’s new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. A left-footed player who is at home as an attacking midfielder or as a central forward, Havertz was Leverkusen’s top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions. (AP)

Allan

Brazil midfielder Allan reunited with Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday after moving from Napoli to Everton. The transfer fee was not disclosed by the two clubs but media reports estimated it at 21 million pounds (USD 27.8 million). The 29-year-old Allan played 61 games under Ancelotti when the Everton coach was in charge at Napoli. (AP)

Dani Ceballos

Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid. Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal last season and gradually became an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s team, helping it win the FA Cup. “I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player,” Arteta said on Friday. (AP)

Fabio Silva

Wolverhamptom Rovers are closing in on a deal to secure the services of Fabio Silva from Porto. The deal is expected to be agreed on 40 million euros plus ad ons. The young striker is expected to complete his medical soon. (Agencies)

Brahim Diaz

AC Milan have signed midfielder Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on loan until June 30, 2021. “AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021,” the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday, adding that he will wear the number 21 shirt. (AP)