DC issues guidelines for opening of shops in city

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has allowed all permitted activities, services, commercial and private establishments to open daily from 8 am to 8 pm in the district.

“However, this order will not apply to Iewduh and areas, buildings, houses and compounds which have been declared as containment areas,” the statement from the DC said.

According to the order, all standalone shops, all shops in shopping malls and complexes except in containment areas will open daily from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

“However, shops with serial numbers 2, 4 and 6 will open on September 7, 9, 11, 15, 17 and 19 , while shops serial numbers 1, 3 and 5 will open on September 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 in shopping complexes of MUDA complex (Police Bazaar), Glory’s Plaza, J. Market, Jivan Ram complex (Bhutia market), Rapsang market complex (Mawlonghat), Municipal parking lot (Mawlonghat), Anjalee Parking Lot (29-Cantonment) and Khasi market below Jaiaw Taxi stand at Motphran,” the order said.

With regard to the functioning of Ward’s Lake and Elephant Falls, the DC said that strict compliance to the SOPs issued by the Tourism department must be ensured.