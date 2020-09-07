Sanbor inspects govt projects

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA and the Chairman of Monitoring-cum-Implementation Committee, Sanbor Shullai, on Saturday carried out a joint inspection of the ongoing construction works of Working Women Hostel at Rilbong and Organic Municipal Market Complex at Kench’s Trace Road, Bishnupur.

He also inspected the scheme for constructing motorable road including widening/ blacktopping and construction of public footpath and drain from the main gate of Sankardev College, at Kench’s Trace Road, Bishnupur. The scheme has been sanctioned for 1,43,23,000. It was after this, Shullai inspected the for Additional Water Supply Scheme for Greater Laban and Greater Lumparing areas, sanctioned under Amrut scheme for an amount of Rs 4.65 crore. The MLA was accompanied by the Director of Social Welfare DD Shira, Assistant Executive Engineer PWD (Shillong) Central Division S Lytep, Executive Engineer of Urban Affairs K Kharumnuid, Executive Engineer PHE (GSWS) and others.