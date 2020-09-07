Flash floods damage roads, bridges in Tura

TURA: Flash floods triggered by unlooked-for downpour in the upper reaches of Tura town on Sunday damaged several roads in and bridges in the town with no casualty being reported.

The heavy rainfall led to a record rise in the water level of two streams that pass through the town — the Ringrey and the Gandrak streams.

The rise in the water level of the Ringrey stream was such that the only concrete link bridge to the Leprosy colony from Lower Mission Compound locality was submerged. Similarly, a portion of the concrete bridge connecting the same locality to Te’teng Aja was washed away by the strong currents of the Gandrak stream.

The damage could be witnessed at several other areas of the town where portions of roads were peeled off and retaining walls collapsed. Electricity also remained affected for several hours.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, said arrested the rain-triggered damage was being assessed.

“Some roads, bridges and retaining walls under Tura urban areas have been damaged. The Disaster Management department has already visited the sites to assess if evacuation is needed,” Singh said.