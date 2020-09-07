NCP MLA for parking lot at Barik

SHILLONG: Lone NCP MLA, Saleng A Sangma has asked the state government to drop the plan of constructing a shopping mall at Barik and, instead, build a parking lot, saying it was the need of the hour.

“Shillong lacks parking space. The government should construct a parking lot at Barik and convert Khyndai Lad into a ‘pedestrian zone’ to reduce traffic jams and pollution,” he said.

Sangma also asked the government to explore the idea of introducing e-rickshaws as an eco-friendly alternative.