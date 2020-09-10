Indigenous groups to be consulted before party formation: AASU

GUWAHATI: As the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) move closer to floating a new regional political force in Assam, the two influential groups have pledged to take all the 30 indigenous groups of the state on board before announcing any full-fledged party in the coming days.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said that the process of evolving a political alternative force was being taken forward and that a new regional party would be formed very soon.

“However, before announcing a full-fledged regional political party, we will hold talks separately with each of the 30 organisations representing indigenous communities and organisations of the state and take their views,” Nath said.

Adopting a guarded approach, he further said that “any political decision will take place only after formation of the new regional party”.

It may be recalled that the “Assam Advisory Committee,” comprising prominent citizens from the state, had submitted its report on September 2, 2020, which would help the two organizations to take the process of forming the regional force forward..

Representatives of AASU and members of 30 organisations held an important meeting here on Wednesday wherein it was resolved to keep all the groups in the loop before announcing the party.

The participants of the meeting demanded implementation of the recommendations of the high level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The students union had made the Clause 6 panel report public on August 11, 2020.

Speaking in the meeting, AASU general secretary said that all union and its allied groups would form human chains in the district headquarters on September 25, 2020 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, move to privatise oil fields and non-implementation of the Clause 6 report over six months after it was submitted to the Centre.

Gogoi further demanded adequate compensation for the people affected in Baghjan oil well fire, peaceful settlement of interstate border disputes and withdrawal of draft Environmental Impact Assessment, 2020 notification.

Though the AASU and AJYCP are unlikely to forge any pre-poll alliance with the Congress or be part of its proposed “Grand Alliance”, it seems to be open for an understanding with farmers organisation, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

KMSS adviser Akhil Gogoi, meanwhile, had called upon AASU and AJYCP to form a united front against the BJP and Congress in the state.