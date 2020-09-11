“Keep your masks on guys” appeals Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has requested all to take safety precautions amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a small clip in which he is seen urging people to wear a mask while stepping out.

“Wherever you go out or meet somebody …keep your mask on guys. Don’t take it lightly. Be safe,” he said in the video.

Abhishek smartly used his message to endorse his latest outing, the web series “Breathe”. One spots the word “Breathe” written on the mask.

Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya and his father Amitabh Bachchan recovered from the virus a while back.

He has films like “Ludo”, “The Big Bull” and “Bob Biswas” coming up.